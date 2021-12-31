New Year: Former Abia State Gov. Orji Kalu, urges Nigerians to be steadfast

A former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to be steadfast, patriotic and optimistic ahead of the new year.

Kalu, who made these remarks in his Igbere country home, during the distribution of end of year gifts to his constituents as part of his annual end of year activities applauded Nigerians for their ceaseless ‘support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, cautioning the political class against inflammatory utterances capable of polarizing the country.

The former Governor stressed that leaders at all levels of government must ensure that the welfare of the people is a top priority in their agenda, adding that the government and the governed must play complementing roles in building a prosperous, united and indivisible Nigeria.

“As we approach the New Year, it is imperative to reflect on our achievements and challenges as individuals and as a nation.

“No doubt, 2021 was a year of sober reflection and celebrations.

“For the country to attain enviable heights, we must shun acts that will set the country divide the country.

“The time is now for Nigerians regardless of political, ethnic and religious differences to sustain peace and harmony in a bid to build a just society.

“No country can thrive in an atmosphere of disharmony.

“Nigeria’s cultural, ethnic and religious diversity must be harnessed for growth and progress of the country.

“We must not allow political or religious sentiments to take Nigeria backward.

“Let us engage people in government in constructive criticisms as against hate speech and campaign of calumny.

“In the new year, we must imbibe good moral conduct in our daily pursuits for the sake of peace and unity”, Kalu said.

The former Governor wished Nigerians a prosperous new year.