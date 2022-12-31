New Year: Fayemi preaches peace, unity, tolerance

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and President of the Forum of the Regions of Africa (FORAF), has urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the New Year to promote the virtues of peace, unity, and tolerance.

In a New Year message issued by the Fayemi Media Office in Abuja, the former Governor and President of FORAF enjoined Nigerians to work together to build an inclusive, stable and peaceful society that will be a beacon to other countries in Africa.

Fayemi noted that ‘’our diversity and complexity can be sources of strength to propel us to achieve our national goals of peace, unity, and prosperity. This New Year presents us another opportunity to restart our effort to accomplish these dreams of our founding fathers.’’

Excerpts of the message read:

‘’I celebrate with all Nigerians for the opportunity of a New Year. It is my hope and prayer that the New Year will offer us all the opportunity for a fresh and glorious start at both personal and national levels. And this will usher for our country, and for us, a season of peace, unity, and prosperity.

‘’I understand that as a country we faced a lot of challenges in the outgoing year, but it is a thing of joy and a testament to our resilience as a people that we were not broken by these challenges and are here to celebrate the beginning of another year. This is an opportunity for a fresh start, another chance to work towards accomplishing our national goals and aspirations. So we should keep hope alive.

‘’The Year 2023 being the time of the general elections will no doubt be a significant one for our country. I, therefore, appeal to all Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace and tolerance as we go into the elections.

‘’We should not view differences in political opinions and affiliations as reasons for hatred and discord. We are one people who want the same thing: the greatness of Nigeria. Our understanding and strategies on how to achieve this may differ, but we are ‘one Nigerians.’ We should therefore be tolerant of other people’s choices and preferences. Love should supersede all in 2023.

“I wish all Nigerians a Happy and Prosperous New Year.”