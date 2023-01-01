New Year: Delta Speaker assures Nigerians of greater possibilities

The Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has assured the people of the state and Nigerians of greater possibilities in the New Year.

Oborevwori expressed the optimism in his New Year message by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, in Asaba.

The Speaker, who is also the State Peoples Democratic Party governorship flag bearer for the 2023 general elections, assured that the year would be a turning point for Nigerians.

”I will work till the last day in office as the presiding officer of the state assembly.

“This New Year, we shall continue the hard work of building a great state and confronting the challenges on the path to economic and sustainable development with relevant legislation, in synergy with the executive arm of government and other relevant agencies,” he said.

Oborevwori, while wishing the people of the state and residents a happy and prosperous New Year, called on all eligible voters to work towards ensuring that they cast their votes and protect them at the general elections.

He also advised them to use the 2023 general elections to re-affirm their support for the ”MORE Agenda” and for the Atiku/Okowa rescue mission, to chart a new direction for the country.