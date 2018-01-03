New Year Day tragedy: Man kills friend over quarrel with wife

Tragedy struck in Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos, on New Year’s day as a father of five, Olayiwola Stephen, 39, was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend and co-tenant, Ibrahim Adetunji, during a quarrel.

An eyewitness, Ademola Adegbola, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that a quarrel started between the two friends when the victim was trying to broker peace between Adetunji’s wife and other tenants in the building,

Adetunji allegedly got angry at the way the deceased was addressing his wife when mediating in the dispute, the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness said Adetunji, in anger, used a broken bottle to stab the victim.

He said the incident happened at about noon on January 1 at 66, Lafunke Street, Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos.

Another eyewitness, Sharafa Ogunbisi, said Stephen was first treated at a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Ayinke Hospital in Ikeja due to excessive bleeding.

Ogunbisi said Stephen eventually died on the way to hospital where he was certified dead and his corpse was deposited at Isolo General Hospital mortuary.

The suspect was detained at Isheri-Oshun Police Station for further interrogation.

The Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, told NAN that he was yet to be briefed of the incident.

The late Stephen was an indigene of Ilua in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He left behind a wife, Fasilat