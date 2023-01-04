New Year Carnival: Gunshots rock Ikare-Akoko, Ondo as youths clash

Sporadic gunshots rented the air at Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, South West Nigeria.

The Wednesday shooting sent residents scampering for safety.

It was gathered that the firing of gunshots began Tuesday when youths from a part of the town staged a New Year carnival.

A resident claimed that two lives had been lost, houses and shops had been razed, and properties worth millions of naira had been destroyed.

“Youths of Okoja area of the town organised a New Year carnival on Tuesday at the area’s market square.

“Some people went to disrupt the carnival, however, claiming that the organisers did not obtain approval from the traditional ruler, the Owa-Ale of Ikare.

“They burnt the house of the Olokoja, a high chief of the quarters, and that of another chief, while many shops were razed.

“I have been informed that they are going to my house to burn it and I don’t know what we people of Okoja quarters did to deserve this,’’ he said.

The Owa-Ale of Ikare, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin-Adegbite, while speaking with the NAN said there was no casualty and that had informed security operatives in the town to ensure peace.

“When the crisis started on Tuesday and I was informed, I called the attention of the Nigeria Police and commander of the Nigerian Army in the town for peace to reign, which was achieved immediately.

“Unfortunately, on Wednesday, some gun-toting people emerged from only God knows where and started shooting sporadically in the direction of a popular junction close to my palace.

“I have called the Nigerian Army and the Police for their intervention. I am appealing to our people, especially our youths, to shun whatever is capable of disturbing peace in the town,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Ikare had been embroiled in supremacy battles between the Owa-Ale and the Olukare of Ikare, the two traditional rulers in the town over the years.

In August 2022, the state government elevated the Owa-Ale to the status of a first class traditional ruler, making the town to have two first class obas.

When called upon, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, police spokesperson in Ondo State confirmed the latest two-day fracas to NAN, but said no casualty was recorded.

“No casualty whatsoever had been recorded to the best of my knowledge.

“The warring parties have been warned to maintain peace, policemen and soldiers are patrolling the town to ensure law and order within the area,’’ Odunlami-Omisanya said.