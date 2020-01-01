President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined Nigerians to be tolerant, law abiding and peace loving as the nation enters a decade of “prosperity and promise for Nigeria and for Africa’’.

“This is a new year and the beginning of a new decade – the Nigerian Decade of prosperity and promise for Nigeria and for Africa,’’ the president said in a letter to Nigerians to mark the beginning of 2020.

The letter was released by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Nigerian leader attributed the successes recorded by his administration to the support of Nigerians.

“This is a joint initiative. Where our policies have worked best, it has been because of the support of ordinary Nigerians in their millions, numbers that even the most powerful of special interests cannot defy. I thank you for your support.

“Transition by its very nature carries with it change and some uncertainty along the way,’’ he added.

According to him, his administration’s policies are working and the results will continue to show themselves more clearly by the day.

He said: “Nigeria is the most tremendous, can-do market, offering extraordinary opportunities and returns. Investors can look forward with confidence not only to an increasing momentum of change but also to specific incentives, including our new visa-on-arrival policy.’’

On the ongoing crusade against corruption in the country, the president reiterated the determination of his administration to fight all forms of corrupt practices to a standstill.

“They can also be certain of our unshakeable commitment to tackle corruption.

“As we create an environment that allows initiative, enterprise and hard work to thrive, it is more important than ever to call out those who find the rule of law an inconvenience, or independent regulation an irritation.

“We are doing our part here in Nigeria. We will continue to press our partners abroad to help with the supply side of corruption and have received some encouragement.

“We expect more funds stolen in the past to be returned to us and they will be ploughed back into development with all due transparency,’’ he said.