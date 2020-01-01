Former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has urged Kwarans to pray and strive for peace, unity and prosperity in the state and indeed the country.

In his new year message, Ahmed thanked Allah for making it possible for Kwarans to witness a New Year and decade and prayed for peace and unity, which he said are the bedrocks for sustainable progress.

The former Governor expressed optimism about the state’s prospects, given its immense endowments as well as Kwarans’ renowned resourcefulness and prayed that the new decade would usher in greater prosperity and harmony in the state.

Ahmed urged communities in the state to build bridges of cooperation and explore platforms for economic integration which he described as beneficial to peace and mutual community prosperity.