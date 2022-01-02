New Year: 2022 will be a unique year  in Ebonyi State – Gov. Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has promised that the year 2022 will be unique in the political history of the south eastern state.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the State capital to mark the New Year, Umahi recalled that 2021 was a rewarding year for Nigerians and the state in spite of its challenges.

The Governor said: “In spite of pockets of skirmishes that initially threatened to shake the foundation of what binds us together, we thank God for finally bringing 2021 to a perfect end.

“For us in government, 2022 is a very promising and significant year in the political annals of our young state.

“It is our earnest expectation to conclude all on-going projects, including the construction of an international airport and other critical projects before the end of 2022.

“We implore Ebonyi people to go about their legitimate businesses and also to support the government.

“On behalf of my family, government, and the good people of the state, I pray and declare that we shall see the end of 2022”.

NAN