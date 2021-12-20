New week, by Lilian Mabeek

Monday ushers a new day of work for a lot of people that work five days a week. These are a few tips to start your Monday on a sound mind, which will keep you healthy and generate energy that will also flow into your other days to produce a successful week.

Start your day by praying about any concern by deliberately speaking your worries to your creator. Meditate on a portion of the Holy book that will stir up hope, courage and strength to properly wake up.

Eat a light meal, preferably always a slice of bread, and drink water or eat cucumber and wait till your break time at work to eat your lunch.

Make conscious effort to pick your clothes with right colours and keep your look presentable and acceptable. Blush up your appearance with the right scent. This is applicable to every sex. Never wear a dirty dress outside. Your dressing will determine your address.

Always invest in music and tune on to your favourite radio channel. There are various channels on radio with different voices. Keep searching a channel that sooths your soul. Listen to a soul lifting anchor on radio. It may be a song or word of motivation, but please avoid radio channels that read negative stories. This is not good for your morning because it will rattle your spirit.

Avoid arguments or reacting to any comment or reckless road user. Make it a point of duty to be calm always as you drive, or use commercial transport. Be the better road user by allowing the other road user who is in a hurry or exhibiting road rage to drive off.

Follow all traffic rules. And if you are using a commercial medium to access your office, endeavour to remain calm no matter the provocation, so you do not empower the next person to hurt your emotions or give you a bad start.

When at work, drink a lot of water. It relaxes your anxiety and pressure of workloads. Put up smiles and try to speak to yourselves intermittently that you are a better fashion of yourself. By doing this, you motivate yourself and cheer yourself.

There may be a reason to get infuriated. Do not respond to it. See such situation as a barking dog trying to distract you. Learn to live above such distractions and keep your cool.

Finally, cooperate with your colleagues and do not correct them in public. Ensure to be polite with your words and carefully apologise first for peace of your mental health.

With these few tips, the power of your day lies in putting others first. By so doing, you will attain happiness and a result-oriented day. Make this your routine and a lifestyle. Over a time, you will have a mastery of this routine and you will become a better person.