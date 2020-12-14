The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has tasked Commanding Officers to brace up, be more proactive and ensure immediate deployment of personnel for aggressive sensitisation of the motoring public on the need to observe maximum safety precautionary measures in the face of the recent threat of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Oyeyemi, According to the Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, further directed that safety managers domiciled with fleet operators must endeavour to ensure strict compliance to all standing directives given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, including provision of running water and hand washing equipments and making available,hand sanitisers both in parks/terminals and in the vehicles.

Oyeyemi stated that as the Corps commences this year’s end of year special patrol towards the successful Christmas and new year celebrations, the Corps will not relent in its commitment to safer motoring environment as Commanding Officers have been directed to heighten advocacy and sensitisation campaigns in motor parks to bring the message of the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic to the consciousness of road travelers.

This is because creating understanding and enforcing compliance with the rules is strategic to achieving the required success, he said.

Oyeyemi further ordered that drivers of vehicles must be made to comply with every directive on physical distancing by carrying only one person in front and not more than three at the rear seat of the vehicles, while motorcycle riders should carry only one person at a time so that occupants will be able to guard themselves and watch out for symptoms as they commute to their destinations.

Kazeem equally stated that the Corps Marshal advised travelers to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times no matter the urgency of their trip.

He warned all vehicle occupants to always wear their seatbelts, put on their face masks and ensure that they fill the passenger manifest before the trip commences.

According to him, at this point, it is better to be late on your trip than to indulge in unhealthy acts that will lead to contracting or spreading the virus as the world has already had enough of the epidemic.

Oyeyemi further cautioned motorists who notice any strange type of flu to consider the welfare of others and stay back, notify the family and loved ones of the development and report him or herself for medical examination.

The Corps Marshal enjoined all motorists and road users to drive to stay alive as they continually observe all traffic rules and regulations.

He cautioned FRSC personnel detailed on enforcement to treat road users with tolerance, civility and empathy as he called on the public to report any noticeable noncompliance by any transporter to the Corps through the Toll Free emergency numbers 122 or the Public Education Officer through the National traffic radio live lines GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012.