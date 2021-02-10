Due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, a number of UEFA Champions League and Europa League games have been switched to new venues by Europe’s football governing body UEFA.

Champions League

Match Date New venue RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Feb. 16 Puskas Arena in Budapest Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Feb. 23 Arena Nationala in Bucharest Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Manchester City Feb. 24 Puskas Arena in Budapest

Europa League