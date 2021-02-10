Due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, a number of UEFA Champions League and Europa League games have been switched to new venues by Europe’s football governing body UEFA.
Champions League
Match
Date
New venue
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
Feb. 16
Puskas Arena in Budapest
Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
Feb. 23
Arena Nationala in Bucharest
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Manchester
City
Feb. 24
Puskas Arena in Budapest
Europa League
Match
Date
New venue
Molde vs Hoffenheim
Feb. 18
Estadio de la Ceramina in Villarreal
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United
Feb. 18
Juventus Stadium in Turin
Benfica vs Arsenal
Feb. 18
Stadio Olimpico in Rome
Leave a Reply