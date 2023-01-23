New university union names national officers

The newly-registered university union, Congress of University Academics, has named national officers to run its affairs.

The development was confirmed in a communique issued on Sunday after its maiden National Executive Council meeting.

According to the statement signed by its National President, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, the meeting, held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, was attended by members from 15 federal universities, while 11 sent in apologies.

Sunmonu also revealed that a representative of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, was in attendance.

The communique reads in full:

THE COMMUNIQUE OF THE MAIDEN NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF THE CONGRESS OF UNIVERSITY ACADEMICS (CONUA) ISSUED AT THE END OF THE MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 2023 AT THE OBAFEMI AWOLOWO UNIVERSITY, ILE-IFE, NIGERIA.

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) held her maiden National Executive Council (NEC) meeting from 20th – 22nd January 2023 at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria. Members were accredited from 15 Federal and State Universities while 11 Universities sent in apologies, due to logistics.

At the opening ceremony was the representative of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige in person of Mr. Clement Fatoki.

The meeting discussed the constitution of the Union and adopted it having satisfied the purpose of the Union, for now.

The National Officers were nominated and ratified by the NEC, as follows:

Dr. ‘Niyi Sunmonu – National President

Dr. Abdulhameed Salawu – National Vice President

Dr. Henri Oripeloye – National Secretary

Dr. Issa Abdulraheem – Assistant National Secretary

Dr. Ernest O. Nwoke – National Publicity Secretary

Dr. Aminu A. Isyaku – National Liaison Officer

Dr. Monica Orisadare – National Treasurer

Dr. Mukhtar Ibrahim – National Financial Officer

Dr. Bassey Abasiene – National Welfare Officer

Rev. (Dr.) Chinedum E. Nwadighoha – National Investment Officer

Barrister Ayodeji Ige – National Legal Adviser

STATE OF THE NATION

1. Education is central to development of any nation, Nigeria inclusive. CONUA is of the strong opinion that education can be made “cheap” by ensuring uninterrupted academic calendar in the Nigerian Ivory towers.

CONUA urges the government to ensure reasonable utilization of university autonomy and it must, as a matter of urgency, contain seemingly unseen corruption and fix “accreditation fraud” in the universities. On the general election in 2023, the government should ensure transparent, free, fair and credible election. Since the country runs a democracy, INEC must ensure that political parties evolve to the point of clear ideologies so that Nigerians can have better choices. CONUA totally condemns the burning of INEC offices in various parts of the country as this portends a grave threat to our democracy. It also encourages all Nigerians of voting age to participate in the forthcoming election. On National Security, CONUA applauds all the various security agencies for their sustained efforts at curtailing the security threats in the country, and encourages them to do more to secure the nation. CONUA frowns at banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other security threats in the country but strongly encourages the government to reduce the out-of-school children thereby reducing the massive unemployment without further delay.

Thank you.

Niyi Sunmonu, PhD

National President.