The National Universities Commission has directed the governing council of the University of Ibadan to reconvene to review the entire selection process of appointing a new vice chancellor for the premier university by inviting all the 18 shortlisted applicants and appoint one in a transparent manner.

It also directed the outgoing vice chancellor to recuse himself from the senate meeting that will decide the eventual winner of the seat.

The directive was contained in a memo dated November 23, 2020 and signed by Chris Maiyaki, Deputy Executive Secretary (General Administration), NUC.

The NUC directed the authorities to comply with all ministerial directive on the lingering crisis at the university.

The statement read in part, “The Governing Council is to immediately reconvene to nominate another member of council who is not a member of senate to serve on the selection committee, in place of the withdrawn member representing the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The Governing Council is to review the entire process leading to the impasse in the appointment of a new vice chancellor, including repeating the online selection of the representatives of senate; the Vice Chancellor should recuse himself from the envisaged senate meeting.

“The final selection process must be conducted in full compliance with laid down procedures in an open and transparent manner and in total compliance with the provisions of the Universities Miscellaneous Act (2007)

“Consequently, the governing council under the leadership of the pro chancellor, is to ensure the full and immediate implementation of the succeeding steps outlined in the attached directive, while updating the honourable Minister of Education, accordingly.”

The selection of a new helmsman for the premier university has been fraught with crisis between the outgoing vice chancellor and the non academic unions in the university.