New TVC MD/CEO launches book to empower women in leadership

Amid an atmosphere of elegance, class and elan, Victoria Abiola Ajayi, the newly appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TVC, has officially unveiled her much anticipated book, titled: “The Precision-Led Woman – A Definitive Guide to Landing Leadership Positions.”

The glamorous event, held at the lush EbonyLife Place in Lagos State, was attended by a coterie of special guests.

They included high-end top executives, business leaders and corporate officials.

The eminent personalities included Dr. Rabiu Olowo, CEO of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria; Yemi Adefarakan, Executive Vice Chairman of TVC Communications; Gbolahan Olalemi, COO of TVC Communications; Bola Adesola, Chairperson of Ecobank; and Ibukun Awosika, former Chairman of FirstBank.

As guests arrived, they were greeted by an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement sign-posting the significance of the occasion.

The book, which has already garnered great acclaim from notable executives, reflects Ajayi’s commitment to empowering women and positioning them for excellence in leadership roles.

With insightful content that delves into strategic thinking and more, “The Precision-Led Woman” is poised to make a significant impact in the professional landscape.

Reflecting on the three-fold inspiration behind the book, Ajayi emphasised its relevance for women, corporations and society at large.

She said: “I wrote ‘The Precision-Led Woman’ to remind the world that women are competent and able to lead industries, formulate policies, and champion causes.

“For corporations, the world needs more women in leadership to bridge the gender inequality gap and ensure that decisions are made with diversity and inclusivity in mind.”

Speaking further, Ajayi passionately discussed the need to inspire young girls to dream big and aspire to leadership roles.

By lifting their heads high and embracing leadership, women can serve as powerful role models for the next generation, instilling in them the confidence to pursue their ambitions fearlessly, she added.

She said: “Indeed, statistics have shown that having more women in leadership positions is not just a matter of equality but also makes good business sense.

“In today’s dynamic professional environment, aspiring women leaders must equip themselves with the strategies and mindset necessary to navigate the path to success.

“This is where the concept of precision-led leadership comes into play.

“Being a Precision-led woman means knowing where you want to go as a leader and taking consistent action to get there.

“In today’s corporate settings, precision is essential, and this book provides a roadmap tailored to each individual’s ambitions, strengths, and circumstances.”

“The Precision-Led Woman” offers readers a deep understanding of how to position themselves for leadership, whether they are aspiring leaders or already on the path to success.

Through relatable experiences, actionable roadmaps, and insights into debunking leadership myths, Ajayi’s book empowers women to break through barriers and ascend the leadership ladder.

She added: “As we break more glass ceilings and overcome biases, we pave the way for future generations of women leaders.

“With the strategies outlined in this book, we cannot only position ourselves for leadership but also help others do the same.

“Together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable future for all.”