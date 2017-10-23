New TV show for guys excites viewers

Guy Code, a new TV show that targets male viewers, is airing on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322).

The show focuses on popularising rules that should guide the conduct of young male adults.

Guy Code is broadcast by MTV Base (DStv channel 322) Sundays at 10pm and repeated on the same channel Thursdays at 10pm.

It is repeated on STV Thursday at 10:30pm and on AIT Saturdays at 10pm.

It is sponsored by Gulder, a premium brand from Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Already the weekly series has triggered online conversations on guys’ tendencies towards friends and the female folk.

Viewers can also hook up to #TheUltimateGuyKnows to share their thoughts on different subjects treated.

Produced by Viacom International Media Networks, the series explores different thematic areas with a view to prescribing the acceptable codes and etiquettes guys should abide by.

The television series is also giving male participants an opportunity to win an all-expense paid dream-come-true proposal brought to life by Gulder.

Tagged: “Ultimate Proposal,” the winner will have the opportunity of celebrating a marriage proposal of his dream on the sponsorship of Gulder.

To take part in the competition, participants should upload videos that capture their dream proposals.

Follow #TheUltimateExperince for additional information on the competition.

Guy Code premiered on MTV Base on October 1.

Its first episode was a meeting point of wit, intelligence and youthfulness as celebrities such as Ehiz, Praiz, Ik, Emma Nyra and Chigurl engaged viewers on touchy questions in first move, lying, ‘crazy’ girlfriends and sugar mummy.

The second and third editions followed with a focus on snooping, sliding into the DM, cat fishing, wedding etiquettes, what men want, marriage proposal and other similar topics.

In a humorous but educating approach, the hosts discussed the code in each of the themes, specifying the ‘no-go’ areas while presenting how the ultimate guy plays the games.

The show will run in the next three months during which viewers will be taken through an ultimate experience that will immerse them into popular culture.

It will sustain the stylish delivery with which it started.

Witty-talking points on Guy Code have been trending on digital media.

Views are pushed via #TheUltimateGuyKnows and #mtvbasegulderguycode in a fashion that, indeed, ‘invades’ and brings to the fore the inner circle of guys.