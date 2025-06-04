New TikTok features give Nigerian users more control over their For You Feed

TikTok has announced a new set of features designed to give users greater control over the content they see—helping them explore their interests, discover fresh creators, and personalise their TikTok experience.

These tools will include a Manage Topics feature, smart keyword filtering and a 101 guide to how the For You feed works.

The For You feed lies at the heart of the TikTok experience. It’s where users discover new topics, and where creators, communities, and small businesses find their audiences and grow.

Entertainment creators like Anchi Vibes have built a name for themselves on TikTok. Posting everything from red carpet interviews to BTS moments from judging Nigerian Idol, Anchi’s posts give the world a uniquely Nigerian perspective on the biggest moments in local and global pop culture.

Through wit and humour, other creators like Charityekezie are breaking down myths about Africa one stereotype at a time. The For You feed is a powerful tool to elevate these crucial voices and spark meaningful conversations.

The company’s Head of Operations & Trust & Safety, Adam Presser said, “the For You feed is a growth engine like no other. It’s where our users discover new interests and a crucial tool for creators to grow thriving communities. We’re thrilled to offer more resources that empower people to find their favourite creator, shape their ideal For You feed experience and explore safely in a place customised for their needs.

The new updates include:

Manage Topics:

Manage Topics is a new feature that allows users to customise how frequently they see content related to over 10 popular categories, including Creative Arts, Travel, Nature, and Sports. With just a few taps, users can shape their For You feed to more accurately reflect what they want to see.

These settings won’t eliminate any topics, but can influence how often they’re recommended as people’s interests evolve. This makes it even easier for communities to discover new topics and creators that they love.

Smart Keyword Filtering

TikTok has introduced a new Smart Keyword Filter, a setting that expands filtering to include synonyms and related terms, helping users sort through a broader range of content more effectively. The enhanced feature will help users easily limit content they may want to avoid or see less of in their feeds.

TikTok’s custom keyword filters have long helped users tailor their feed by limiting content that includes specific words or phrases. This tool has been used more than 190 million times by our global community.

Empowering through education

To help users better understand how the For You feed works, TikTok is also rolling out a comprehensive educational guide. This resource will equip users with practical tips and tools to effectively understand and personalise their feeds in one convenient place.

The guide will include features that show why content was recommended, and educational videos that have received over 180 million views around the world. The new updates are eligible for both teen and adult accounts, building on tools and safeguards that help people have a great For You feed experience. These include:

· Applying strict For You feed eligibility standards to restrict content that isn’t appropriate for a general audience from recommendation in For You feeds, and working to prevent content with mature or complex themes from reaching teens through Content Levels.

· Offering additional For You feed tools to help people refresh their For You feed, indicate they’re “not interested” in a video or turn on Restricted Mode to further limit content that may not be comfortable for broad audiences.

· Taking steps to interrupt frequent recommendations of some types of content that may be problematic if seen too often.

All these updates will further empower Nigeria’s TikTok users to explore, learn and discover content and creators they love.

