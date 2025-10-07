New Tax Laws: NiDCOM partners presidential committee for diaspora engagement

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in collaboration with the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee will organise a virtual interactive session, titled: “Impact of the New Tax Reform Laws on Nigerians in the Diaspora.”

The interactive session, scheduled to hold on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 4pm (Nigeria time), aims to enlighten Nigerians living in the diaspora.

The session will focus on the implications of the recently enacted tax laws, while providing an open platform to clarify issues and address grey areas concerning compliance and obligations.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO NiDCOM, said the dialogue reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusivity and transparency in policy implementation.

Dabiri-Erewa added that as key contributors to national development, it is essential for Nigerians in the diaspora to be fully informed about the new tax framework and its potential implications for their economic activities.

The session will feature experts from the presidential committee and relevant agencies who will provide practical insights and answer participants’ questions.

All participants are encouraged to register in advance,via: https://forms.gle/gnad3z5Wf7JjcamA8, or by scanning the event’s QR code.