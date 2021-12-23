New Super Eagles Coach: NFF confirms meeting Jose Mourinho

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that it met with the Manager of Roma FC, Jose Mourinho, in the smash for a new Super Eagles Coach.

The President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, confirmed the development on Wednesday when he spoke with newsmen.

During the interaction with the newsmen in Lagos, Pinnick equally confirmed that the country’s new coach should be unveiled in about one week.

He said the search team for a new coach for the Super Eagles spoke with a Serbian, Mladen Krstajic, and Mourinho in the bid to get a top-class coach for the national team.

He said a Portuguese, Jose Peseiro, a former Real Madrid Assistant Coach and FC Porto Head Coach, was on the three-man shortlist for the Super Eagles job.

He said: “The emphasis on the new coach is discipline.

“We will look at his antecedents on discipline.

“Secondly, we will also look at how hungry he is to win trophies because if they are hungry, it supersedes so many things, and if he wants to win, he will instil discipline.

“We will look at all these things, but I cannot make a pronouncement emphatically because I will be undermining my executive committee.

“So, until my executive committee comes out within the next week or so to say this is the name, because the technical committee has to bring their presentation to the executive committee….

“It is going to be a seamless movement to the current team headed by Eguavoen.

“But we have spoken to three top coaches and Peseiro, whose name has been going around, is one of the coaches and I can tell you he is a top coach.

“We also talked to Mladen (Krstajic), but after talking to him he got a job with a top club in Israel, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“You can see these are coaches that are hungry and ready to take Nigeria as a home.

“They are people that we know are ready to face the challenge from the 200 million Nigerians.

“They are coaches who the players cannot be bigger than and I believe we are doing everything we can and that’s why we interface with the ministry on every level.

“Of course, Mourinho.

“I am not going to tell you we didn’t talk to Mourinho because we did and the (sports) Minister (Sunday Dare) also talked to Mourinho and there is nothing wrong with it.”

On if the coach will take the Super Eagles to the Africa Cup of Nations starting on January 9, 2021 in Cameroon, Pinnick said: “If the coach will give us the Nations Cup, he will be drafted in immediately.

“I am not going to tell you that it will be later because of what essence is the recruitment.

“If the executive committee says yes and we are ready, what are we waiting for.

“When I spoke with one of the coaches on Tuesday, he was already scouting our players and was telling me things I didn’t even know about our players.

“It was quite impressive and he told me the strength of each player and he took me off guard.

“We are not going to experiment and if he can win the Nations Cup, no problem.

“We know (Austin) Eguavoen can do it, but we also want someone who can do it better.

“If we are unable to sign him soon, then we will work with the current team.

“But I am not going to tell you that if we have him signed today, he is not going to lead the team to the AFCON.”