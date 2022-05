New Soroptimist International President Mainland Chapter vows advancement of women

Soroptimist International has elected Catherine Temitope Adeniyi as the 25th President of its Mainland Chapter.

The new president at her investiture promised to strive for the advancement of women with focus on projects that will better the lives of women and the girl-child.

The ceremony, performed by the National President of Soroptimist International Nigeria, Dr. A. Adaku, also had other past presidents of Soroptimist International and other dignitaries in attendance.

Adeniyi said: “Women are key to achieving transformational, economic, environmental and social changes required for sustainable development.”

She promised to raise the bar of the Soroptimist International Interest, which is called the 3E: To Educate, To Enable and To Empower women and girl child.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement working together to transform the lives of women and girls with over 80,000 members in 133 countries, who work for peace and to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world.

“In partnership with The Xanderena Foundation, we will embark on a campaign for good health & well-being, quality education, gender equality and, in the schools, hold health talks with students centred on health awareness, general hygiene, signs and symptoms of illness, drugs & alcohol abuse, bullying, mental health, oral care, and girls’ and boys’ health. It is important the children understand mental health is issues are real,” the president said.

Adeniyi is the Founder of The Ruthsville Foundation, an NGO to support abused women/girls and underprivileged youths.

The foundation’s work gained recognition when, in 2019, it was awarded a grant of $10,000 by the United States Mission in Nigeria to execute a community project.

Adeniyi also sits on the Board of a US Medical Foundation, The Xanderena Foundation, where she is the Operations Manager for all the outreaches in Nigeria.

Influenced by her mother, Roseline Nwajei, who is a committed Soroptimist International, Adeniyi officially joined Soroptimist International Lagos Mainland in 2014.

She had served several club presidents as Interim Secretary and substantive Club Secretary, actively supporting club activities and former presidents in club related projects.