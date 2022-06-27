New Sokoto CP pledges to tackle security challenges

The new Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mohammed Gumel, on Monday assumed duty with a pledge to tackle security challenges.

Gumel took over from Kamaldeen Okunlola, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Gumel, who serve the police in various capacities within and outside Nigeria, was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in charge of Technical Intelligence Unit (CP-TIU), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, his tour of duty as commissioner will pay emphasis on providing excellent service to the people through careful planning, strategising action, and monitoring and evaluation.

“In the course of doing so, we shall be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Police Acts and regulations, and other relevant extant laws.

“Personally, I will take a queue from the agenda set by IG-P Usman Baba, and the Nigeria Police Force management team and other police hierarchy to draw policies and requisite road map for driving the force.

“On this note, let me inform you that my vision is to drive the police command transparently built on community partnership initiatives, intelligence led, technology driven people friendly strategy with respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms.

“Our policing strategy will key into wider efforts of the governments at both federal and state levels,” he said.

Gumel added that he was aware of the current security situation in the state which are resulting in the outright murder of innocent human beings and creating an overwhelming fear to people.

“This unimaginable situation has become a disturbing occurrence in the country and unfortunately, our dear state being among the most hit.

“As such I call on my respected colleagues, officers and men of the police force to remain resolute in the face of these challenges and phases of our lives. We shall soon see the end of it, In-sha Allah.

“Together we can preserve lives and properties, and ensure Sokoto state is safe and conducive to everyone,” he assured.

He further charged the police to always remember that the cost of policing and military against terrorism have imposed another burden to government and everyone.

“The scarce resources that could have been spent on improving the standard of living of the people and ending poverty alleviation are today painfully used for fighting terrorism and addressing violent crimes.

“We therefore all have a duty to play our expected roles on crime prevention and safety of the population to reduce the human and material cost of terrorism,” he said. (NAN)