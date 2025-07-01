New Slack Research: Daily AI usage among workers surges 233%

Slack’s latest Workforce Index revealed a significant increase in AI adoption and excitement among desk workers, with daily AI usage up an astounding 233% in just six months. The survey of 5,000 global desk workers also found that AI has emerged as a clear competitive advantage, as workers who use AI daily prove to be 64% more productive and 81% more satisfied with their job than colleagues not using AI.

The Index reveals that workers are using AI to level up, going beyond just automating tasks. 96% of workers have used AI to perform tasks they previously didn’t have the skills to do themselves, and are 154% more likely to turn to AI agents to help them perform tasks better and more creatively, rather than to just simply automate their work.

“The surge in AI adoption is fundamentally reshaping the workplace,” said Denise Dresser, CEO of Slack. “As workers embrace AI with growing trust and confidence, businesses gain a clear opportunity to unlock greater productivity and innovation, while workers grow more confident and fulfilled.”

Why it matters: While workers have been slower to adopt AI in the past, adoption has surged over the past few months, with 60% of desk workers now using AI and 40% using AI agents. And Slack’s latest Index shows that trust and confidence in AI grows with use; workers who use AI agents daily are twice as likely to trust them. With workers finally all-in on AI, businesses can deliver on their AI vision and unlock the full potential of digital labor within their organizations.

Salesforce perspective: “When it comes to workers and AI, the data shows us that seeing is believing,” says Lucas Puente, VP of Research. “As workers actually use and experiment with AI agents, their trust and enthusiasm in this technology grows – and we see them leveraging agents to unlock new skills and opportunities in their everyday work.”

By the numbers:

· AI adoption, trust and excitement are soaring. Since November 2024:

o AI adoption among workers has risen 50%, with 60% of workers now using AI

o Daily AI usage among workers is up 233%

o 40% of workers have worked with an agent – and 23% have offloaded tasks to agents complete on their behalf

o Daily users of AI agents globally are more than 2x more likely to express high trust in AI across areas like data protection, accuracy, and decision-making

· Millennials are emerging as the surprise AI power user at work.

o 30% of Millennials say they thoroughly understand AI agents – higher than any other generation

o 68% of Millennials use AI for strategic work like drafting, summarizing, and ideating

o 43% of executives globally report daily AI use, compared to 35% of senior managers and 23% of middle managers who use AI every day

· AI is making workers more productive and enabling them to grow into more creative, strategic work.

o Compared to non-users, daily AI users are more likely to report “very good”:

§ Productivity (64%)

§ Focus (58%)

§ Job satisfaction (81%)

o The top three ways AI / AI agents have increased worker productivity are:

§ 1) Eliminating need for extensive research

§ 2) Assisting with writing/communication

§ 3) Helping brainstorm to overcome creative blocks

o 96% of AI users have used AI to perform tasks they didn’t have the skills to do themselves.

§ 72% want AI agents to augment or automate brainstorming

§ 80% want AI agents to assist with research for deal support

§ 82% want AI agents to create presentations

· AI enhances – not replaces – connection among workers.

o Daily AI users are 246% more likely to feel more connected to colleagues and report a 62% higher sense of belonging at work.

o 1 in 3 (34%) Gen Z say AI has made them feel more connected at work

o 50% of Gen Z workers – the digital native generation – say AI hasn’t changed how often they ask questions or collaborate with teammates.

§ In fact, 29% say it’s actually increased their engagement.

.The Employee POV:· “Agentforce helps me work smarter, not just faster. I use it to think more strategically, communicate more clearly, and approach every customer interaction with greater confidence. It’s changing how I work — and how I deliver for customers.” — Haley Gault, Senior Account Executive, Salesforce

