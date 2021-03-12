The National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, has disclosed that newly-appointed Service Chiefs are yet to see weapons bought by the immediate predecessors.

The former Service Chiefs are ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin; former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; and former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

The NSA, in an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, said: “It is not that we are not working to end the security challenge in the country.

“The President has done his own part and allocated huge amount of money to purchase weapons but they are yet to be here.

“We don’t know where they are.

“I am not saying that the past Service Chiefs have diverted the money, but presently we don’t know where the money is.”

On whether investigation has commenced into the issue, Monguno said: “I am sure the President will investigate this.

“As I am talking to you now, even the Nigerian Governors’ Forum has started questioning where the money is.

“So I assure you that the President is not playing with anything that has to do with the people.

“I can’t say the money was stolen but we didn’t see anything and even the new Service Chiefs said they didn’t see the weapons.

“It is possible the weapons are on their way coming.

“Maybe from America, England and other places but as at now, I didn’t see anything and the Service Chiefs too didn’t see any weapons too.”

It could be recalled that $1 billion was withdrawn Excess Crude Account in 2018 to combat insurgency in the country.