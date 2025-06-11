New Seraph unveils Cherubim and Seraphim centenary logo 

The New Seraph of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church Worldwide on Tuesday unveiled the C&S centenary logo ahead of its centenary celebrations in September.

The group in C&S also inaugurated a steering committee for its upcoming annual revival, tagged: “Night of Divine Experience, the Seventh Impression.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the logo unveiling was held at the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Faith Mission Headquarters at Satellite Town, Lagos State.

The Founder of New Seraph, Iya Aladura-General Yomi Sholoye, said at the event that the time for unity of purpose in the expanded C&S had come.

Sholoye said that the centenary celebration would have the theme: “Centenary Without Borders.”

She urged more efforts toward unifying the church and intensifying evangelism.

The Iya Aladura-General prayed for Nigeria and its leaders.

She said that the C&S would empower the less privileged during the centenary celebration to show gratitude to God.

The Guest Speaker, Bishop Sunday Okeyomi, said that C&S had, over the years, been a spiritual eye and ear to humanity, giving prophecies that helped societies.

Okeyomi, the Founder of the Holy Fountain of C&S, Ikare, Ondo State, urged members to intensify efforts at prophecies and intercessions, saying that they were emblems of the church.

The bishop said that prophecies and prayers helped to avert the crisis.

He said that the C&S Founder, Prophet Moses Orimolade, built the church on uncommon prophecies and visions, which made the church stand out.

He added: “We should uphold them in order to advance humanity and blossom man’s relationship with his creator.

“Hundred years is a milestone and should be a period of stocktaking.”

