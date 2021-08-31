New Season: Kwara United announce date for resumption of training

Players and coaching crew of NPFL giants, Kwara United have been told to resume on September 11 so as for the team to begin preparation for the coming season.

Last term, Kwara United were in scintillating form and against all odds finished among the top four on the final NPFL standings.

Biffo and his wards defeated visiting Katsina United in last game of the season on August 5 in which the players and coaching crew were then told to proceed on break the next day.

Speaking on behalf of the management, Kwara United GM Bashir Badawiy explained that the Harmony Boys will challenge for all available titles next season.

“All our players are enjoined to resume on September 11 and we are ready to start from where we stopped last season in the NPFL.

“We tried all our best to finish the season as third best which the whole world know, and we are going to build on that to go places in the coming season,” Badawiy explained to Kwara United Media.

Meanwhile, Wasiu Alalade has already left Kwara United joining reigning NPFL Champions Akwa United.