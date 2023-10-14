New SANs: Adeleke congratulates four Osun legal practitioners

Governor Ademola Adeleke has rejoiced with four legal practitioners of Osun state extraction who were conferred with the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), describing their elevation as a thing of pride and joy for the state.

The governor’s message was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Saturday.

In the statement, Adeleke extolled Messrs Kazeem Adekunle Sobaloju, Bamidele Olawoye, Adedayo Samuel Adedeji and Yemi Adewale Mu’sbaudeen Adesina as exceptional professionals who have distinguished themselves in the legal field, noting that their promotion to the SAN title is a true reflection of their capacities.

While attributing their achievements to hard-work, perseverance and unwavering commitment to excellence, the Governor said their progress had not only reflected positively on the state, but also served as a source of inspiration to young people that excellence will not go unrewarded.

“It is with great joy that I welcome the elevation of Messrs Kazeem Adekunle Sobaloju, Bamidele Olawoye, Adedayo Samuel Adedeji and Yemi Adewale Mu’sbaudeen Adesina to the prestigious Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank in the country’s legal profession,” the message noted.

Also Read:

“With this achievement, the four of them have shown us once again that hard-work and steadfastness actually work, and on behalf of the good people of Osun State, I congratulate them on their new attainments.

“Given that their new ranks mark a great progress in the legal profession, I am counting on them to continue to represent our dear state with distinction and contribute to enriching the profession to better the society.”

Governor Adeleke prayed that the newly promoted SANs from the state continue to experience a journey filled with even greater achievements and opportunities in their line of work so as to make positive impacts, not just in Osun state, but the world over.