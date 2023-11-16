New Rivers CP storms Ahoada, demands arrest of DPO’s killers

Juliana Francis

The newly-deployed Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, on Wednesday resumed office hitting the ground running by visiting the troubled Ahoada East Local Government Area with a charge to officers of the command to locate and arrest 2Baba and other criminals terrorising the area.

It will be recalled that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim, was killed.

The Superintendent of Police was beheaded by men belonging to 2Baba’s cult.

The brutal murder of the DPO caused the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to place a N100 million bounty on the dare-devil cultist.

CP Disu, who was accompanied by Senior Police Officers of the command while addressing officers of Ahoada Area Command and Division said: “I know how difficult it is for you people to enter those difficult areas.

“I want you to know that we are going to support you with all required logistics.

“I want you to know how important we take your job.

“My first assignment was to come and see you, to tell you how important you are.”

Disu further charged the officers to arrest the culprits, adding that nobody will kill a police officer and go scot-free.

He also advised the officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatalities.

Disu with his men also visited the Odieremenyi community, where five natives were killed on November 12, 2023.

Meanwhile in an interaction with the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Ben Eke, Disu said the command under his watch will do everything possible to bring everlasting peace to the LGA.

The Rivers State Police boss stated the command will put in a lot of effort to ensure sustainable peace.

The CP, while commending the LGA Chairman for all he is doing for the police in the area, added that his visit was his first assignment as Commissioner of Police

Responding, Eke said that Disu’s visit to Ahoada East LGA upon resumption of duty shows that the CP has Rivers State at heart.

Eke added: “I must tell you the truth: the police are trying.

“Several arrests have been made.

“What happened days ago is just a display of frustration; they want to blackmail the government.

“I must commend the police and the police too should not be deterred at all.

“As a government, we are ready to provide the necessary support to ensure that those hoodlums are arrested and that the proper thing is done.

“We will give you every support to ensure you succeed as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State.

“For the Area Command, Division and other security agencies in the area, we will give them the necessary support so that we will get the culprits at the end of the day.

“Knowing again that the Yuletide is just around the corner, if the culprits are not arrested and brought to book, our people will not come home.

“People are leaving the area.”

Disu as the new head of the Rivers State Police Command succeeded CP Nwonyi Emeka Polycarp, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Born on April 13, 1966 in Lagos State, CP Disu has had an illustrious career in the Nigeria Police Force since joining as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992 at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy, Kaduna Annex.

His academic accomplishments include a Bachelor’s degree in English (Education), a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies, an Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation and Criminal Intelligence, a Master’s in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University, and a Master’s in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

CP Disu has served in various key positions across the nation, including OC Anti-Fraud, State CID Katsina; Aide de Camp to the former Governor of Lagos State; Training Officer at the NPF Peacekeeping Department, leading the contingent during the Darfur crisis; Divisional Police Officer in Owo and Ikare in Ondo State; and head of Special Anti-Robbery Squads in Oyo and Ondo States.

Notably, he previously served in Rivers State in capacities such as Anti-Kidnapping Squad leader, Divisional Police Officer in Elimbu and Elelenwo, Commander of SARS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department.

CP Disu, who later served as Commander of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad, Head of IGP’s Intelligence Response Team and Principal Staff Officer to the 21st Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

He has undergone extensive training both domestically and internationally, including courses on Small Arms and Smuggling in Botswana, Internet Fraud at Cambridge University, and the Strategic Leadership Command Course at Police Staff College Jos.

He is affiliated with esteemed professional bodies, including the International Institute of Certified Forensics Investigation Professionals, International Academy of Forensics (IAF), National Association of Investigative Specialists, USA, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Beyond his law enforcement duties, CP Disu is an accomplished athlete, holding medals from prestigious events like the US Open Judo Championship, Police Games, National Sports Festival, Nigeria Police First Veteran Championships, and the Armed Forces and Police Games.

He holds a Third Dan Black Belt in Judo and serves as the Patron of the Nigeria Police Judo Association.

As the new Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, CP Disu seeks the support and collaboration of the general public in the fight against crimes and criminality in Rivers State.

He is dedicated to implementing proactive policing strategies and community-oriented approaches to ensure a safer and more secure Rivers State.