New, returning categories to know about ahead of AMVCA 8

MultiChoice announced the return of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for the eighth edition recently.

Films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered or nominated for an award or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible to enter for the AMVCAs.

In addition, all films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they were broadcast, publicly screened or exhibited from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021.

This year, the AMVCA promises to be bigger and better with new exciting categories.

For the eight edition, AMVCA is bringing back the Best Africa Magic Drama series and Best Africa Magic Original comedy series categories.

Over the years, Africa Magic has churned out hit drama series like Tinsel, the longest-running show on the channel; Ajoche, Hotel Majestic, Battleground, Riona, Enakhe and more recently Venge, Dilemma, Movement – Japa and The Rishantes.

These series have become family favourites across the continent, reinforcing Africa Magic’s position as the home of quality African entertainment.

MultiChoice also announced the introduction of a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator to recognise the growing popularity and quality of social media content across the continent. This category will consider short-form content created and exhibited on social media platforms.

For this category, creators are to submit their best short-form content that has been publicly broadcast on social media or viewed between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2021.

Lastly, on the night of the event, awards will be given to the Best dressed Male and Female.

Entries for the AMVCA eight opened on December 3 and would close on January 14.

See the entry guidelines below:

– Prepare a 5-minute-long showreel for your online submission.

Log on to the Africa Magic website. Click on the AMVCA eighth edition banner that will take you to a submissions page.

Fill out the submission forms and upload the clip. A unique reference number will be allocated to each completed online submission.

Please ensure the video edit represents the category of entry and is under 300MB.

Quoting your unique reference number, send a hard drive of the submitted project to one of the following, based on your region:

Nigeria

Busola Komolafe

Africa Magic

4 Industrial Street, Ilupeju

South Africa

Sibongile Mabel Nkosi

Magic Center

137 Bram Fischer Drive, Randburg, 2123

Kenya

Margaret Mathore

2nd floor, MNET offices

Local Production Studio

Jamhuri Grounds off Ngong road.

For digital file delivery mechanism, entry guidelines and additional information, please visit our website at: www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA.

For more information, please visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Facebook and Instagram.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.