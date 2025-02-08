New Poly Rector charges staff, management on peace

After a prolonged feud, the newly-appointed Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Eduma Essien, has called on the staff and management of the institution to put aside all the bickering and acrimony in order to move forward.

The new Rector said this when she addressed the management and staff after a brief handover ceremony in her office on Friday.

Essien said further bickering will only mar development and progress, which will not take the institution anywhere.

There had been a lot of acrimony and bickering and or pull-you-down syndrome among the staff and management, which in the process derailed her appointment as the substantive rector of the institution.

Essien however stated that as she assumed office, she does not intend to inherit all the bickering and hatreds because she does not have the heart to store them.

She said: I believe with your dedication and prayers, we are going to scale heights, climb walls.

“I say walls because there are obstacles.

“We are going to scale them and we are going to move forward.

“I want to say let us put aside all bickering, bring you down syndrome, and fight.

“It takes us nowhere and we can’t continue to live like that.

“So, if you are always thinking of evil about your fellow staff or about the institution, please give yourself a reorientation.

“This administration is going to be all inclusive one.

“I will not inherit your bitterness because I don’t have the heart to store it.

“My heart is a heart of love.”

Essien reminded them that the system is guided by rules and regulations, assuring that no one will be unjustly victimised or punished.

According to her: “I also want to let you know that the system is guided by rules and regulations and we are going to ensure that these rules and regulations are applied in our day-to-day dealings and activities.

“No one will be punished unjustly and you will not be denied what is your right.”

Earlier in his address, Dr. Maurice Udom appreciated the staff and management for the support given to him during his stint as the acting rector and called on them to extend the same cooperation and support to the new rector for growth and development of the institution.

Members of the host community, represented by a former Chairman of Essien Udim Council, Hon. Vincent Udofia, had while welcoming the rector thanked God for answer to their prayers, affirming that her coming will change a lot of things in the school and the polytechnic

Udofia said: “When we heard that you are coming in today, we were so excited.

“We know quite well that your coming is God sent.

“It’s going to be a blessing to this community.

“We are so sure that a lot of things will change.”

