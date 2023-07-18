New Police Commissioner resumes office in Bayelsa

828 828

New Commissioner of Police Tolani Alausa, had assumed office in Bayelsa State, South South Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State’s Command Public Relations Officer, SP Asinmi Butswat, and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa Tuesday.

He said the CP was a seasoned police officer with vast experience in operations and investigation.

According to him, Alausa has served in various capacities in different Commands and formations until his appointment as the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command.

Butswat added that Alausa was also the Commissioner of Police, Administration, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said that the Command was soliciting the cooperation and partnership of the people to accord the new CP the necessary support to discharge his duties of maintaining law and order in the State.