New Police Commissioner assumes duty in Enugu, pledges problem-solving policing

New Commissioner of Police CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has assumed duty in Enugu State, assuring residents of problem-solving policing.

Uzuegbu, the 28th CP of the South Eastern State took over from CP Ahmed Ammani, who was redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja, on August 16.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Enugu Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, Thursday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the new Commissioner hails from Umuaka community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (B.A., Hons) from the University of Port Harcourt.

He noted that the new CP also holds a Higher Diploma in Strategic Studies from University of Maiduguri and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“The Commissioner joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) and was trained at Police Academy, Kaduna. He has held many positions and served in different States and Zonal Commands, Formations and at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The CP, who also served as the Commander of Sector 8 El-Dain Africa Peace-Keeping Mission in Sudan, has attended several training sessions. They included: Police Mobile Force (PMF) Unit Combat and Armoured Tank Tactical Maneuver Courses at PMF Training College, Gwoza, Borno State.

“He also attended the Junior and Intermediate Command, and the Strategic Leadership and Command Courses, both at the Police Staff College, Jos. He also attended a Train the Trainer Course organised by the European Union (EU).

“The Commissioner of Police has also trained and bagged certificates in Terrorism and Counter-terrorism, Law of Armed Conflict, Security Studies, Restore Order after Hostility, Mine Evacuation, as well as Human Rights and Gender Equality certificate,” he said.

The police spokesman said that as a seasoned and consummate Strategic Senior Officer, Uzuegbu brings with him a wealth of administrative and operational experiences in policing garnered over a period of three decades.

Ndukwe said that the new commissioner had promised to entrench a proactive, people-centric and problem-solving policing paradigm in Enugu State, while requesting the maximum support and cooperation of the good people of the State.