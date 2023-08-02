New players will fortify our team, says Rivers United captain

Austin Festus, the Captain of Rivers United of Port Harcourt, said in preparation for the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League, the management would unveil new players to fortify the team.

The Captain of the team revealed the move in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Festus further said his teammates were committed to remain focused.

He said: “We were able to do a lot together as a team, and we intend to build on that in the new season because we intend to do better this season.

“The management has thought it right to infuse some new players into the team in order to strengthen the team.

“Once the unveiling is done, our fans will see that we have carefully looked at the loopholes and we intend to leave no stone unturned.”

NAN reports that the Pride of Rivers United will play in the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing third in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.