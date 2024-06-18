New plane: Ohanaeze disagrees with Peter Obi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has distanced itself from the position of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, on the purchase of new jets for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation issued the disclaimer in a statement following the controversy on the purchase.

In the statement by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group said it has become imperative for it to clarify that “Obi’s personal opinions and opposition to this decision do not align with the views of the entire Igbo Nation represented by Ohanaeze Ndigbo”.

Isiguzoro said: “While we acknowledge Mr. Obi’s concerns about the economic situation in Nigeria and the need to address pressing issues such as insecurity, poverty, and hunger, Ohanaeze Ndigbo firmly believes that the safety and security of our nation’s leaders should be of paramount importance.

“The current Presidential fleets, acquired over two decades ago during the Obasanjo era, present significant security risks and may impede the President and Vice President from fulfilling crucial official duties.

Also Read:

“In light of recent tragic events involving the use of outdated aircraft that caused the deaths of President of Iran and Vice President of Malawi, it is clear that upgrading the Presidential fleets is essential to safeguarding the lives of our leaders.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo wholeheartedly supports the Federal Government’s decision to procure new Presidential fleets for the protection of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

“We understand Mr. Obi’s genuine concerns for the Nigerian people and his aspirations for a better economy.

“We urge him to collaborate with President Tinubu and provide constructive input and support to ensure that policies are implemented to alleviate the hardships faced by our citizens.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo remains dedicated to fostering unity, progress, and the well-being of all Nigerians, and we firmly believe that by working together, we can strive towards a brighter future for our nation.”