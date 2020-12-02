The recently elected President of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa and Vice President of the International Military Sports Council, Nigeria’s Brigadier General Abdullahi Maikano, has assumed office in Younde, Cameroon.

The new president assumed office on November 30, 2020.

His assumption of office was preceded by a colourful inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the swearing in of Maikano as OSMA President and Vice President of CISM, as well as other executives of OSMA.

The event, which was presided over by the Special Guest of Honour, Joseph Beti Assomo, Cameroon’s Minister of Defence, was well attended with representatives from many African countries.

It will be recalled to that Brigadier General Maikano was elected OSMA President and thus CISM Vice President in a keenly contested election in which he emerged victorious against three other contestants from Algeria, Kenya and Guinea-Conakry on October 7, 2020.

—