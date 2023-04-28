New Order: Buhari calls Africans to connect, create common front

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Africans home and abroad to connect and create a common front through strategic frameworks to address the challenges arising in the new world order.

This was stated during his keynote address at the second edition of the

Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS) held in Abuja.

Speaking through his representative Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, Minister of

Transportation, President Buhari said that the theme of this year is very apt and timely as African Nations are looking towards the diaspora for continental development.

A statement e-signed by Gabriel Odu of the NiDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, quoted Sambo as saying that having Nigeria as this year’s host was very historic as the country is undergoing political transition to a new government, which will benefit diaspora engagement in the country.

He further added that the majority of our Diaspora are blazing trails

and effecting exploits wherever they are all over the world in all

endeavours.

Sambo said that globally, the Diaspora have become a force to be

reckoned with, with regards to sustainable development of their varied

home lands by regional bodies and national governments, through

remittances, medical missions, educational visits, tourism and

investment opportunities.

He applauded the African Diaspora Alliance for their endless support

while charging them to remain steadfast as a model platform of

connection, among the African Diaspora and Africa’s Institutions and

governments.

Driving it home, Sambo commended Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

(NiDCOM), and the State Diaspora Focal Point Offices across States of

the Federation for their contribution towards the strategic action plan

on diaspora engagement in the socio-political and economic development

of our Nation.

He concluded by saying that this forum be institutionalized as a

biannual event, and used as a forum for monitoring and evaluating the

progress of Africa’s engagement with its Diaspora.

Similarly, the Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador

Zubairu Dada stated that GADS event is taking place at an auspicious

moment, especially as the 21st century has been earmarked as the century

of human mobility and migration.

He added that there is an estimate of more than 250 million migrants of

which 40 million of them are of African origin.

He noted that the figure is too much to ignore and it is imperative that

Africa transforms its potential and Human Resources through an effective

Diaspora engagement.

Dada stressed the importance of the symposium, giving the level of

detailed agenda and commitment of all stakeholders which will create an

impactful policy recommendation for all relevant authorities.

NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in her opening remarks said, “no matter how far a river flows it can never cut off from its source,

please don’t cut off from your source, let us make this source

(Nigeria/Africa) a beautiful place to be”, she urged.

She pointed out that such connection could only be built and

is achievable through our Diasporans, noting that Nigerians are the most educated immigrants in the world across all sectors be it healthcare, agriculture and engineering.

She expressed enthusiasm at the symposium and urged the young

generations of diaspora to explore ways in which our continent can be

She added that the African Leaders and Governments have.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that there was a huge role to play by paving the way, so the continent can be the best

in the world.

About 64 countries are participating in the Symposium.