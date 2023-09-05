New Ondo CP promises to revitalise security architecture for optimal performance

The new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ondo State, Abiodun Asabi, said he will rejig the existing security architecture in the state for optimal performance.

Asabi on Tuesday officially assumed duty as the 43rd Commissioner of Police in the state.

He said that the new post offered a golden opportunity to provide professional services in ensuring peace and security as the 43rd CP of the state.

He added that the officers and men of the command would rededicate themselves to service delivery, and remain focused towards ensuring that crime and criminalities were mitigated to the barest minimum.

According to him, the State will continue to witness further improvement in our policing system; in crime prevention, swift response to incidents and the overall safety of the populace

ALSO READ:

House of Reps: Ganduje’s son loses as tribunal upholds NNPP lawmaker’s election

Tribunal judgement: Police warn against misinformation, unguarded utterances

Governor Bello approves 100 percent increment in corps members’ allowances

“As the lead security agency in internal security in the state, the command shall continue to collaborate with other security agencies and support local security outfits within our communities to combat crime.

“The Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPO’s), Tactical team Commanders and Heads of Department are to ensure concerted efforts in the supervision and control of personnel under their watch.

“Also, I shall ensure that professionalism, respect for human rights and international best practices shall be our watchword and guiding principles.

“I am also using this opportunity to encourage the fourth realm of the estate to continue to see us as partners in progress in all activities as we shall operate with required openness, so as to ensure that genuine information is disseminated to the people.

“In the same vein, I call on the good people of Ondo State to also cooperate with us to ensure smooth police/public relations.

“Remember Together Each Achieve More (TEAM),” he said.