New NYSC Coordinator assumes office in Gombe

A new Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Dawut Jidda has assumed duty in Gombe State.

Jidda took over from Ada Imoni following her retirement from service.

Speaking at the occasion, Jidda solicited for the cooperation of members of staff in order to move the scheme to greater heights.

He promised uphold the ideals of the scheme and to prioritise the wellbeing and welfare of corps members.

The Coordinator urged staff on career development and further studies, adding that every staff should exit the scheme better equipped for the next phase of life.

“It is a shame to leave the scheme without developing yourself or going for further studies. Do well to develop yourself,” he said.

On her part, the outgoing state Coordinator, Imoni appreciated the staff for the support and cooperation she enjoyed from them.

She urged them to avail her successor same in order to maintain good reputation of the secretariat.

“I have enjoyed my stay in Gombe and could not have asked for a better crop of staff. I appeal to you to give my successor the same cooperation,” she said.

Jidda hails from Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State. He was born on February 6, 1966.

He had his primary and secondary school education at Yerwa Central primary school, Maiduguri and Government College Maiduguri between 1973 and 1984.

He is a graduate of History from the University of Maiduguri, where he bagged his first degree in 1995.

Jidda has a Masters degree in International Relations and Defence Studies from the Nigeria Defence Academy in 2015.