New NSCDC boss resumes in Osun, vows to fight insecurity

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps now has a new Commandant: Commandant of Corps Agboola Sunday.

The Commandant while resuming duties, declared his readiness for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Commandant Sunday during his first meeting with the management staff at the State Headquarters on Thursday, cowed his readiness to fight insecurity in the State.

He advised that all hands must be on deck for the forthcoming gubernatorial election to be in a peaceful atmosphere.

Sunday is a graduate of the University of Lagos, where he obtained his first degree in Economics.

He also has Advanced Diploma in Security Operations from the same University.

He is a holder of Master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, amongst others.

The new Commandant, who took over from Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, has worked in different states and various capacities such as the Head of Department, Operations, Gombe State Command; Head of Department, Training and Manpower Development in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; and Head of Department, Private Guard Company, Monitoring and Supervision at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

Sunday, who was received by Ocheja and members of the management team, solicited cooperation and loyalty from officers and men, adding that his administration will continue the work from where his predecessor stopped.

Ocheja has been redeployed on another assignment.

He thanked the good citizens of Osun State for their untiring efforts, love and cooperation and solicited that the same be shown to his successor.