Dr Ahmed Audi, the newly decorated Commandant-General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has formally assumed office with a plan to establish a women corps.

He said the planned women corps would help to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

Audi, who spoke at the national headquarters of the corps shortly after taking over from Acting Commandant-General Hillary Madu, also hinted of his plan to fortify the Agro-Rangers Unit of the NSCDC.

The CG said that the women corps would compete favourably with its male counterpart in training, tactics and efficiency in service delivery.

“The Agro-Rangers Unit, which is the latest addition to the mandate of the corps, will also be repackaged and re-branded. We shall fortify the rangers with adequate training and re-training programmes.

“This is to key into the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure food security and banish hunger in the country by protecting and securing farmers and their investments from incessant attacks by bandits, cattle rustlers, terrorists and other criminal elements,’’ he said.

Audi said he would maintain a high ethical standard so as to bring about transformational leadership which would rid the corps of impunity.

“Without accountability, transparency, and good leadership, it would be difficult for any organisation to achieve its full potential as a thriving force with values and work ethos.

Audi said that his administration would ensure discipline and regimentation, transparent and judicious use of funds, accountability and probity in the management of men and resources in line with global best practices.

He, however, appealed to all officers and men to key into the various action plans by cooperating to move the corps forward.

“I charge you all to make sure that as security personnel, you do not compromise our values and integrity but ensure you work assiduously as patriotic citizens and ambassadors of excellence wherever you are deployed to serve.

“My leadership shall uphold the tenets of meritocracy over and above any ethnic, religious, cultural or emotional affiliations.

“Hence, we shall review our methods and system of conducting promotion exercises for personnel and ensure we correct all anomalies and imbalances in order to continue to motivate and strengthen the morale of our productive workforce.

“I shall surround myself with a team of experts in their chosen endeavours, professionals in various fields and a think-tank that will spearhead the digitalisation process of the corps,” he stated.

The outgoing Acting Commandant-General Madu urged the personnel to support the new CG, stating that Audi was armed with age and experience.