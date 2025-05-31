New NSCC D-G promises inclusion of Nigeria’s senior citizens

The newly appointed Director-General, National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe, has pledged to lead a renaissance in the care and inclusion of Nigeria’s senior citizens.

The new Director General said this when she officially assumed office at the NSCC head office and hand-over ceremony in Abuja on Friday.

She promised a future where Nigeria’s elders are not only cared for, but celebrated as vital contributors to the nation’s ongoing story.

In her speech, with the theme: “Restoring Dignity, Enabling Purpose,” Akinyemi-Obe expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for entrusting her with the role.

She said that her appointment was not a privilege, but a solemn responsibility to honour those who had shaped the nation.

She said: “In line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to building a compassionate, inclusive society.

“We will ensure that no citizen is left behind, especially those who have laboured through the decades to build this great nation.”

Akinyemi-Obe promised to champion dignity in retirement, quality healthcare, lifelong learning, protection from abuse, and a strong voice for senior citizens in national affairs.

She commended her predecessor, Dr. Emem Omokaro, for pioneering leadership, and vowing to build on her legacy.

She said: “We are not starting from scratch.

“We are building on a foundation of dedication and excellence.”

Recognising the NSCC staff as the engine of progress, Akinyemi-Obe pledged to prioritise their welfare, enhance workplace conditions and foster a culture of innovation and recognition.

She said that caring for elders was a collective responsibility, and called on all sectors, government, private organisations, NGOs, faith-based groups, and the youth to key in to the gesture.

She said: “Together, we will weave a safety net of care, respect and opportunity for our elders.

“To Nigeria’s senior citizens, you are not forgotten.

“You are not a burden.

“You are the living libraries of our nation, the guardians of our values, the beacons of resilience.

“We see you.

“We celebrate you.

“We are here for you.

“Let us be the generation that made ageing in Nigeria a catalyst and not a crisis for compassion, for inclusion and for national renewal.”

Earlier, the outgoing D-G of the Centre said that under her stewardship,NSCC achieved historic milestones.

She highlighted the development of Nigeria’s first comprehensive policy on ageing, the establishment of action plans and programmes tailored for older persons and the creation of legislative foundations that shifted national narratives.

Omokaro said: “We built the systems and engagement mechanisms to reach stakeholders and older persons wherever they are.

“A particularly proud achievement was the launch of empowerment programmes and the rigorous needs assessment conducted across the country.

“We proved, with evidence, that older persons are still capable and contributing.

“There are published reports that now serve as blueprints for further action.”

Omokaro also addressed the evolving care economy, noting the challenges faced by families and the critical need for professional caregiving.

She celebrated the establishment of national standards for geriatric care, the creation of a skills council, and the accreditation of teaching hospitals.

According to her, all of these promise to create jobs and set new benchmarks for quality care.

As she handed over a comprehensive report documenting the NSCC’s foundational years, she expressed her trust and confidence in the incoming D-G.

She said: “My sister, this is all we have done in four years.

“You can call it the foundation, but I know you are going to set the roof on it.”

