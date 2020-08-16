The newly-appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nigeria LNG Limited has formally assumed duty following a ceremony at the Corporate Head Office of the Company in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event was witnessed by Managing Director of the Company, Tony Attah; Deputy Managing Director, Sadeeq Mai-Bornu; and General Counsel/Company Secretary, Aka Nwokedi, amongst others.

At the occasion, the outgoing Chairman, Chief Osobonye R. LongJohn, handed over to Dr. Edmund M. Daukoru after the conclusion of normal Board protocols and processes to facilitate the formal appointment and consequent handover process between the outgoing Chairman and the incoming one.

Daukoru is a former Minister of State for Energy and former Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Also joining the Board as Directors are Engr. Henry Ikem Obih and Dr. Rabiu Suleiman, who took over from outgoing Directors, Chief Cordelia Agboti and Ambassador Bagudu Hirse.

Engr. Ikem Obih is a former Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Downstream at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, while Dr. Rabiu was also formerly Group Executive Director at the Corporation and Senior Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on Gas, Power, Refinery and Downstream Infrastructure.