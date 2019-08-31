The newly appointed Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Maxwell Oko, has given assurances that with him, the NDDC would work towards giving expression to the original dream of the establishment of the commission.

This is coming just as former President Goodluck Jonathan congratulated Oko on his appointment, with an expression of confidence in his ability to turn things around in the Niger Delta through the NDDC.

Oko, a former Niger Delta activist, was the chairman of the Ijaw Youths Council in the central zone at a time that the body launched the famous Kaiama Declaration and pressed for the development of the region.

He was at the forefront for the emancipation of the Niger Delta before assuming office as Commissioner for Youths in the government of former Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State.

A few days after his appointment into the NDDC, Oko undertook visits to major critical stakeholders from the region and spoke of his willingness to do things differently in the commission.

Among the Ijaw stakeholders he has so far visited are Jonathan; a former President of the Ijaw National Congress, Chief Joshua Fumudoh; as well as a former Senator, Emmanuel Difa.

During his meeting with Fumudoh, Oko lamented the decay in the region, decades after the commission was established to address the development challenges in the Niger Delta.

According to Oko: “We were actively involved in the struggle for a better deal for the people of the Niger Delta.

“That was how the NDDC came, but, unfortunately, the region has not seen the kind of development that the founding fathers envisaged.

“We believe that things will change for good in the NDDC.

“I do not know what the place looks like for now, since we are yet to resume work.

“But what I can say is that things will no longer remain the same there.

“We will do our best to turn things around.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan believes Oko will do well as EDFA.

He said in a letter of congratulations he signed personally that “over the years, you have exhibited good leadership, maturity and democratic values in the positions of authority you have held in Bayelsa state.

“Your appointment is well deserved as it shows your tenacity and the trust Mr President has placed in you.

“I am convinced that you will not disappoint your people. I am also confident that you will excel and ensure peace, prosperity and enhanced infrastructural development to the entire Niger Delta region.”