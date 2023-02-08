New Naira Policy: IMF asks FG, CBN to extend February 10 deadline

The International Monetary Fund has called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the February 10 deadline set for the cessation of old 200, 500 and 1000 notes to be legal tenders in Nigeria.

The IMF gave the advice on Wednesday in a statement signed by Labara Bonet on behalf of the IMF Resident Representative, Ari Aisen.

The statement read in full, “The IMF would like to share the following statement to the attention of the press and the public.

“In light of hardships caused by disruptions to trade and payments due to the shortage of new bank notes available to the public, in spite of measures introduced by the CBN to mitigate the challenges in the banknote swap process, the IMF encourages the CBN to consider extending the deadline, should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10, 2023 deadline.

Thank you for your kind attention.”