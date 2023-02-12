New Naira Notes: Mint reacts to report of inability to meet demand

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc has reacted to reports that it does not have the capacity to meet with the demands of the Central Bank of Nigeria for new Naira notes.

It spoke following reports the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the NSPMC can’t meet its demand for new notes.

Some reports had quoted Emefiele as having told the Council of States this at a meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

But the NSPMC in a statement on Saturday described media reports that De-la-Rue of the United Kingdom was supplying it paper substrate as false.

The company equally debunked the reports that it was having challenges in printing the new Naira notes.

The statement, signed by the Managing Director of the MINT, Ahmed Hahlilu, said: “The attention of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc (NSPM) has been drawn to some publications allegedly credited to the Central Bank Governor about the capacity of NSPM to continue the production of the redesigned bank notes, owing to supply chain constraints.

“While the CBN has debunked the false claim, we also find it expedient to add that contrary to the mischievous claim, De-la-Rue of United Kingdom does not produce nor supply paper substrates within the currency industry.

“We wish to further assure Nigerians that NSPM has made adequate arrangements to continuously produce the designed bank notes as well as other denominations, in line for the CBN.indent for 2023.”