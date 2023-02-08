New Naira Notes: FCMB, Keystone Bank Managers arrested

Managers of Keystone Bank and First City Monument Bank have been arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission for infractions in the distribution of the new Naira notes.

This was made known by the spokesperson of the ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, in a statement she issued on Tuesday.

The Managers were arrested in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State and Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to Ogugua, the Head of Operations of Keystone Bank in Mararaba, Nasarawa State was arrested for frustrating the bank’s customers from getting the new Naira notes.

The ICPC team, while on its routine operation, found out that the Automated Teller Machines at the branch were not dispensing to its customers, while other bank customers were accessing only N1,000.

It was only after the arrest was made and clarification received from the Central Bank of Nigeria that the position of the officers of the Bank was not correct, that the ATMs started dispensing N5,000 to non-customers and N10,000 to its customers.

In Osogbo, two officials of FCMB in Ogo-Oluwa area have been taken into custody for assault of officers of the ICPC and CBN Cash Swap Monitoring Team.

Recall that it was reported last week that the said branch was caught twice for loading wrapped bank notes inside its ATMs.

The team, on a follow up visit to ascertain the bank’s compliance level, was assaulted right inside the Branch Manager’s office by the bank officials who vehemently refused to allow ICPC carry out its lawful duty, and then held them hostage for about two hours.

By the time the reinforcement of operatives of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrived the scene of the incident, the masterminds of the assault had gone into hiding, leading to the arrest of two bank officers who were also complicit.