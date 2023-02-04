New Naira notes: Despite protest, CBN insists deadline stays

The Central Bank of Nigeria has insisted that despite the widespread protest in the country on Friday over the unavailability of the newly-redesigned Naira notes, the February 10, 2023 deadline for the swapping stays.

The position of the Bank was made known by its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at a news briefing in Lagos on Friday.

Emefiele said: “As the new deadlines approach, please permit me to express our sadness over the unscrupulous and unpatriotic conduct of some of our colleagues in the banking industry, whose greed and malevolence are sabotaging the CBN’s efforts.

“I assure you all that the enforcement agencies are on the prowl for these unpatriotic colleagues and their collaborators.

“A few of them involved in the sale of the new currency have been arrested by the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission), the ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission) and indeed the DSS (Department of State Services).

“And let me assure all Nigerians that these unscrupulous persons shall face the full wrath of the law.

“On our part, let me assure all that the CBN possesses the capacity, manpower and equipment and grit to produce and circulate the new notes.

“And we are doing all in our powers to ease the inconvenience on all Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable Nigerians.

“Please, also permit me to say that this difficulty is transient given our strong belief that the ultimate gain of the policy to our country far outweighs the short run pains of today.”