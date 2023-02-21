New naira: Aisha Buhari denies sharing fake CBN release on Instagram

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has denied posting the purported Central Bank of Nigeria press release shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, stating that it was the handiwork of hackers.

In the release shared on Aisha’s page on Tuesday, it was alleged that the old N500 and N1000 notes should remain legal tender till May 1, 2023.

But the first lady has offered a disclaimer stating that the post wasn’t from her.

Denying the post, the First Lady said, “DISCLAIMER! DISCLAIMER!! It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts. This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.

“But I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle. It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who I am sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria had also debunked the purported press release and vowed to arrest its purveyor