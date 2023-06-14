New Laws: MAPAMA Hails Tinubu over decision

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has expressed delight and commended President Bola Tinubu for signing into Law, the Students Loan Bill.

The group noted that the signing is another courageous decision and positive step being taken by President Tinubu within two weeks after his inauguration.

The Association in a press release signed Wednesday by its Head, Media and Publicity Committee equated the latest Law to the new Electricity Bill Tinubu signed into Law last week, affirming that the two new Laws, if implemented to the letter, would aid positive revolution in the country’s power industry and avail the educational sector a new face lift.

“With respect to the Students Loan Law, we commend the President as the gesture is a pointer to fulfillment of his “Renewed Hope” campaign manifesto. This is quite appreciative.

“Most importantly, the Law, if properly put into action will be a big relief to the parents and guardians, even to some self-sponsored students, with regards to pains and stress of paying the tuition in tertiary institutions” the stressed.

However, MAPAMA in the release expressed serious concern on certain provisions of the Law, therefore, called for a second look and urgent amendment to them.

The organization cited the portion reportedly provides that the beneficiaries will be only undergraduates, whose parents or guardians’ total annual take home is not more than N500,000 or below!

The organization said it strongly opposed the provision, “as those who earn far more than the quoted amount also struggle to pay school fees of their children, and the situation becomes more challenging when a parents have two or more wards in Universities”.

MAPAMA reasoned that tying earnings of parents to the requirements, although in few instances might be acceptable, still, it declared that a very good number of families in Nigeria desire that the scheme should be available to all willing students with the requisite to apply in the first place. We therefore appeal to the government to look seriously into the worrisome aspect of the Law.

“On the other hand, MAPAMA urges Nigerians to embrace the Law and avoid moves that would frustrate and thwart its success when it eventually takes full effect” Balogun counseled.

The organization also called on the government to avoid politicizing the implementation, calling on the ruling class to be confronted with the reality that the “policy is one of the ways that many Nigerians and households can benefit from the government”.

“Of course, it’s one of the ways to achieve a national rebirth, build patriotism, commitment and dedication to collective national growth” MAPAMA asserted.

It urged the Federal Government FG to ensure that all the instruments and institutions to drive the policy are put in place with integrity and love of the country, as well as prioritize the interest of her teeming future leaders.

On the other hand, MAPAMA appealed to Nigerians to support the government in ensuring the success of the two new Laws and as well as lofty decisions of the new administration.