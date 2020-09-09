RelatedPosts No Content Available

The newly appointed Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says he will improve on the existing cordial relationship between the Force and the media in the state.

Adejobi, who took over from SP Bala Elkana, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday, that he would ensure prompt exchange of accurate information with the media in order to get the desired positive result.

He further said that he would apply the R.A.C.E approach in Public Relations as a tactic to properly perpetuate and immerse himself into the new office.

“Using this approach will provide the foundation for me to inject fresh ideas into the system and bring dynamism to problem solving.

“The first thing to do is to Research into what things that need to be in place; take Action; then Communicate to people on my course of action.

“Finally, I will get Evaluation from the feedback I get from people which will enable me to access and cross-check policies and decisions in order to forge ahead,” he said.

Adejobi said that he had been Ogun State PPRO for eight years and was therefore, familiar with the responsibilities that came with the job.

He said that he would work with the Divisional Police Officers to gather news on occurrences, strategise and promptly decimate information to the public on matters as they arise.

“I can relate with the press and I know what they want, for instance, if the details of an important event is missed, a follow up story can be done to make it relevant again,” he said.