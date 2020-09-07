The new spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Muyiwa Adejobi, has assumed office.

The new spokesman replaces SP Bala Elkana, who handed over to him at a ceremony in Lagos on Monday.

According to a statement from the office, Elkana briefed his successor on the general happenings in the state, and performed the handling/taking over event at the PRO’s Office located at Oduduwa, GRA, Ikeja at about 2:40pm.

Adejobi assured the general public of commitment to duties and responsiveness to issues that can promote effective policing, protection of human rights and sustainability of justice across board in the state in line with the policing agenda of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu.