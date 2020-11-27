The new Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Adeleye Ajayi, has thanked members for electing him.

He emerged from an election on Thursday in which he defeated the incumbent, Quasim Akinreti.

In a statement after his election, Ajayi wrote:

APPRECIATION: NOW THAT THE ELECTION IS OVER

Distinguished Elders and colleagues!

On behalf of the EXCO members, let me start by expressing our deepest appreciation for the overwhelming support that saw to our election as the the new EXCO of the NUJ Lagos Council. We are still in awe as to the passion, persistent and determination displayed while the electioneering process lasted.

Today’s victory is for us all. It is a collective achievement and together, we shall execute the mandate in the overall interests of our members. Remember, we are now in the era of Collective Responsibility.

Now that the election is over, I want to appeal to all of us to put the campaigns behind and let us rally round the new EXCO as we begin this journey together. Members inputs will be most needed as we move forward and I implore those who will be called upon to serve in one way or the other to get prepared.

We accept this mandate with the full understanding of the concomitant responsibilities and I, on behalf of other EXCO members, pledge our commitment to provide a responsive and responsible leadership for the Council.

I extend a hand of fellowship to Dr Qasim Akinreti, Comrade Raymond Tedunjaiye and Comrade Iyabo Wale-Eri as we commend their doggedness and for putting up a spirited fight. There is no winner or loser. I must say that we need your support in discharging the duties of these offices.

On behalf of the Team, I say thank you and God bless you all.